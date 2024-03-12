Tiebreak enters Phase 2 of Early Access

Tiebreak, the upcoming tennis sim from Big Ant Studios, has received its first major update as it enters Phase 2 of its Early Access on Steam. The developers continue to add new content to the game as well as fine-tuning the gameplay as it prepares to release on consoles later this year.

TIEBREAK is the official tennis game of the ATP and WTA. Take part in the major tournaments of the official calendar, challenge the community in multiplayer, and impose your style of play. The game includes the biggest tournaments of the official ATP and WTA calendar. The entire Masters 1000, 500 and 250 tournaments, as well as the ATP and WTA Finals and United Cup will be added as early access progresses.

As Tiebreak enters Phase 2, the new features and changes coming to the game are as follows:

Eight Additional Licensed Players join the game’s initial roster, including Caroline Garcia, Coco Gauff, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Benoît Paire, Casper Ruud, Ben Shelton, Amanda Anisimova and Stan Wawrinka.

Academy gives players the chance to create their own player, design their own logos and share creations with the community.

Online Custom Matches will see players design their matches according to their preferred style of play against other contenders.

Overall Gameplay and Physics Improvements for player movement, ball physics and the addition of a new camera feature.

For those of you who want to find out a bit more about Tiebreak, along with the option to join in with the community, you can visit the official website. A brand new trailer showcasing all the new features coming as part of Tiebreak heading into Phase 2 of its Early Access can be watched below: