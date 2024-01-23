Robocop: Rogue City updated with New Game Plus mode

Developer Teyon has announced that Robocop: Rogue City has been updated with New Game Plus mode as well as a new difficulty option.

Announced via a Steam post, Teyon says that you can “Re-live the journey with all of your previously unlocked skills and Auto-9 upgrades, for the full invincible robotic law enforcement officer experience”. Further to that, the developer included instructions on how to unlock the New Game Plus mode, in case it wasn’t obvious: “To unlock the mode, just finish the game after the update is applied — this can be done by reloading a save made just before completing the game. Once done, a new save file will be created, and loading it will grant you access to NG+”.

One nice addition to this is that when you beat the game, you can start with a Golden Auto-9 skin for the game. Elsewhere, the new difficulty mode is called “There will be Trouble”, which makes the game harder, and Teyon says you should take this on if “you’re up for a challenge”.

There’s a few more things included in the update, but here’s the full list:

Added a New Game Plus mode

Added a new difficulty: “There Will be Trouble”

Added a new unlockable Golden Auto-9 skin, available once NG+ is available

Added more Auto-9 Chips and Boards

Fixed the shooting mode not properly resetting when exiting interiors

Fixed RoboCop’s right hand disappearing when grabbing a human enemy while unaliving them

Fixed the Stolen Vehicle investigation being skipped if Ben immediately opened the locker

In our review of Robocop: Rogue City, Mick said: “Ultimately, Robocop: Rogue City does exactly what it needs to do. It presents an authentic, mostly good-looking Robocop experience that stays as faithful as possible to the source. Visually and aurally, it hits every note, but even manages to continue the themes laid out in Verhoeven’s schlocky masterpiece. It’s just a shame it’s let down by the actual action at times. Bloody, loud, crass, but also occasionally very human, Robocop: Rogue City is the best and most faithful adaptation of the movie universe we’ve ever had, warts and all”, and gave it a 7.5/10 score.

Robocop: Rogue City is out now for PC and consoles.