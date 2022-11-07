WRC Generations review

In its final goodbye to the World Rally Championship, KT Racing has thrown everything into WRC Generations before Codemasters and EA take it under its wing next year. The WRC series has also seen plenty of cars and circuits, and this greatest hits features 22 countries including a redesign of Rally Sweden to fit with the 2022 championship; 49 teams that span Rally1, Rally2, and the Junior WRC; 0ver 80 cars to choose from, with 37 of them being legendary; and 165 special stages. It’s safe to say this is a culmination of everything KT has done over the years, but how does it feel to play?

The controls in WRC Generations certainly feels balanced, and a few tweaks to the tried and tested formula help to add a new level of depth to handling corners and managing terrain. Depending on whether you’re racing over snow, asphalt, or gravel, you’ll need to approach terrain as a new kind of challenge. Weather can also impact the ground, and if you’re not careful you can spin out or put in too much power into a corner. The vibrations in the controller and the excellent sound design help you to know how to manoeuvre each course, but with dynamic weather changing conditions mid-race, there’re always new challenges thrown at you.

Another smart new feature added this year is the mechanics which have been integrated for hybrid engines. There’s now a gauge in the bottom right corner that factors in your battery which empties the more you accelerate. By braking into corners at the correct time, you can unleash somewhat of a burst of speed coming out of them, emphasising the need to manage your engine’s performance throughout the race. It’s a neat addition, and while it won’t rock the boat for veterans of the series, it’s a sign that Kylotonn is moving with the times.

It’s a given that a major factor in each new change is an improvement to the visual fidelity in the next entry. With that said, WRC Generations looks beautiful on PC. There’s attention to detail in the different environments, with improved lighting and track definition, to some gorgeous backdrops to compliment the racing itself. It may be the last time KT Racing takes on the WRC, but they’ve gone out with a bang as far as the way it looks. The sound design is also impressive, especially with the roar of the engine and the differences in racing on the various terrain types.

The career mode returns for players to get stuck into the full 2022 Championship, and there’s plenty of tweaking on offer back at base to keep you occupied when not out in the cockpit. Upgrading your car and managing its condition, organising maintenance races and staff management, and taking part in training are just a few of the things you’ll have to plan in. It doesn’t push the boat out or change much from last year, but the integration of historic events and some extra courses on top of the others featured in the calendar adds enough to give you a reason to jump in.

In its final blowout for the series, WRC Generations has included Leagues for online players to compete with the very best and move up the rankings, starting as a beginner and moving up towards the Legend difficulty. What’s pretty cool about the mode is how you can both play on your own, or join a team where all points are pooled together. Other online features include the option to share custom liveries and stickers with others, and rewards will be given to the best ones out there. Co-op returns so that you can have a friend jump into your cockpit as a co-pilot

WRC Generations doesn’t offer a ton of new content for players looking for more to do, rather it includes more cars and courses from past games to act as one final hurrah for fans of the series. Handling is tight, and added definition to the controls when tackling certain terrain gives players an added challenge, and the hybrid cars are a welcome addition. Not only does it look good (Rally Sweden is sublime) and have some solid sound design, it’s a solid final bow out for the series.