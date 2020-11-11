WRC 9 now available on Xbox Series X|S

Nacon and KT Racing have released the official video game of the FIA World Rally Championship, WRC 9, on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Players who already own WRC 9 on Xbox One can use Smart Delivery to get direct access to their copy of the game on Xbox Series X|S, benefiting from the 4K 60fps optimisations.

WRC 9 on Xbox Series X|S includes the October update which includes six new stages for Rally Finland, an additional WRC driver, and a brand new Photo Mode. The game features an enhanced Career mode, many technical improvements, over 50 official teams, 15 bonus cars, and so much more.