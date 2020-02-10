Classic Bikes Return in TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

With the game just over a month away from release, KT Racing is showing off more of TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2. Specifically, the classic bikes that will return in this officially-licensed sequel.

The bike physics have been rebuilt from the ground up, so these classic bikes should feel more realistic than ever as they speed around the perilous Isle of Man road circuit.

The classic bikes in TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 include:

MV Agusta 500 Three

Norton NRS 588

Suzuki XR69

Yamaha TZ 750

Ducati 900

The Ducati 900, famously ridden to victory by Mike Hailwood in 1978, is available as a pre-order bonus for retail versions of the game.

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 speeds onto PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on March 19th, with a Nintendo Switch version coming later.