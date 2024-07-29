Iconia Defenders demo out now on Steam

Husband and wife studio Anawim Studios has released a brand new demo for Iconia Defenders today as part of Steam’s Tower Defense Fest. Combining nostalgic tower defence with roguelike elements and deckbuilding mechanics, adding complexity and variety to play styles for a modern twist.

The Tree of Life is being consumed. Stripped of your memories and powers by a sacrificial act, you find yourself in possession of the Corruption Extractor – the only tool that can remove the Corruption from the roots of this world. Each defeat brings you back to the Tree’s roots, where it restores your powers in exchange for the corrupted essence extracted during your trial. Your mission: purify the Tree’s timelines – for each failed attempt leaves a branch doomed to oblivion…

“One of the things that I love about Iconia Defenders is that, even as the developer, the game always surprises me,” said Rodrigo Soria of Anawim Studios. “No run feels the same, and I’m having tons of fun trying to find the perfect one. It’s challenging, and beating those mini bosses and bosses feels so good that I just want to do it again and again.”

Some of the key features in Iconia Defenders include:

Minimalist visuals inspired by Norse mythology, letting you focus on the flow of the game

Deck-building and rogue-lite elements add depth to the game experience

A massive skill tree and free-form maze-building allow you to craft your journey and play style

Infinite mode, leaderboards, and more!

A brand new trailer for Iconia Defenders has been released in support of the demo which you can watch below. It will be releasing on PC via Steam later in 2024.