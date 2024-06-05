Supermoves demo available now via Steam

Makea Games has today released a new playable demo on PC via Steam for its upcoming competitive parkour title Supermoves. To celebrate the release of the demo ahead of Steam Next Fest on June 10, a brand new trailer has also been revealed, which you’ll be able to watch below.

Supermoves throws players into a heart-stopping world of parkour competition. Challenge up to 40 players in eight exhilarating game modes, including sprints, circuits, last-man-standing battles, and a unique parkour twist on classic games like Bomb Tag. Chain any mode together for epic playlist-based Royales or Tournaments. Hone your skills in the single player Career Mode to become the ultimate freerunning champion.

Some of the key features for Supermoves are as follows:

Unleash Your Inner Traceur: Master immersive first and third-person parkour mechanics. Grind rails, leap from trampolines, wall run, trapeze and pull off epic flips – a parkour playground of acrobatic possibilities awaits.

40 Player Online Mayhem: Face off against dozens of players in pulse-pounding online matches across eight thrilling game modes across an endless supply of developer and player-created levels.

Eight Modes, Endless Fun: Brave the ever growing danger zone in Rising Tide , conquer classic Sprint and Circuit races, or evade the explosive dodgeball in Bomb Tag. Challenge players to 'collect them all' in Loot or showcase your masterful skills in the fan-favourite Obstacle Course . Combine all modes in an epic Battle Royale or a thrilling Tournament to become the ultimate champion.

Sharpen Your Skills in Single Player: Embark on a nostalgic Career Mode filled with classic goals, races, and tournaments. Rise from local gyms to breathtaking rooftops in a nostalgic journey that will test your skills to the limit.

Become a Parkour Architect: The intuitive Makea Editor allows you to easily craft your own parkour playgrounds, races, or chill hangout spots. Remix any level or create your own for any game mode and publish for the whole community to play.

And as promised, before you go and download the demo, here’s the trailer for Supermoves: