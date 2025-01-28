With the constant growth of the gaming industry, it is inevitable that new competitors emerge thereby making competition even fiercer.

In 2024, the global video game industry generated a revenue estimated at almost $455 billion, with no signs of slowdown at sight. With this consistent rise of revenue, it is no surprise that video game developers have been tireless in producing video games and are recognized to be the best one from the rest of its competition.

Accordingly, this heavy competition has given the industry a selection of notable video game hits which were poised to define the gaming landscape in 2024. From sports game series to anime arena fighting, let us all explore below four of the most popular video games of 2024.

1. EA Sports College Football 25

Considered to be the ‘current-generation’ type of game, the EA Sports College Football 25 was released on July 19, 2024 and had a solid gaming foundation of dynamic action and impressive graphics.

For most of the critics, it was reasonable to conclude that the game will do well considering that casino gaming is also on the rise. Just like how EA Sports College Football 25 was gaining popularity at that time, casino games on some of the best online casinos are also on a steady rise, especially those that feature football sports betting in their extensive casino game library.

Among the factors that contributed to EA Sports College Football 25’s triumph is the way it was able to capture the look, feel, and excitement of college football fusing excitement and intensity in one gameplay.

2. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Another game that was also considered among the most popular video games of 2024 is the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

The game features an all-new story in the Land of Shadow, a completely new world from Elden Ring, encouraging gamers to explore and dive into its intriguing mystery, raising the bar for open-world games.

While most gamers were satisfied with this new expansion, critics felt as if there were no massive changes made and were mainly focused on introducing a variety of weapons, items, and magic spells. Despite the criticisms, the game was able to hit a $23 million figure of sales outselling some of the flagship games of its developers.

3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

The Black Ops 6 campaign of Call of Duty has shocked the gaming world, exceeding its expectations offering a solid campaign and strong multiplayer modes.

The game introduced a brand-new slate of multiplayer maps and reintroduced the traditional system of ranking up one’s account to unlock weapons and equipment along the way. It has also re-introduced the Zombies mode in which the gamers noted to feature smooth gameplay, making it an enjoyable gaming moment to outrun and outmaneuver basic enemies.

For most gamers, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was a highly anticipated game which did not disappoint and has appropriately hit its mark which deserves its spot among the most popular video games of 2024.

4. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

To complete the list of the most popular video games of 2024, DragonBall: Sparking! Zero has also emerged as a fan favorite captivating every Dragon Ball fan.

The Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero game is an anime arena fighting game featuring characters across the Dragon Ball franchise. Upon its release, the game was considered to be an immediate success with 325,000 peak viewership.

For most gamers, the game was able to capture the fighting experience in the franchise especially with its high quality graphics to showcase intense fighting movements of the characters. With over 182 fighters to pick from, gamers felt all were worthy picks thanks to the unique interactions and character-specific movement displays.

Final Thoughts

Indeed, 2024 has shown a variety of video games which only shows the dedication of game developers to providing gamers with new and immersive experiences. Each of the game titles named has definitely brought something unique showcasing diversity and creativity.

As the video gaming industry continues to evolve, especially upon application of cutting-edge technologies and innovative storytelling, gamers are bound to expect more unique games with captivating worlds and other excellent gameplay ideas. Accordingly, this is something that gamers can absolutely look forward to as the merging of technology and storytelling has shown a path of endless possibilities for the gaming industry.