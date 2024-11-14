Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree soundtrack now available

Bandai Namco has announced that the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree soundtrack is now available on its Game Music Channels.

In the press release, the publisher says: “Listen to 36 tracks and bring back memories of your adventures in the Realm of Shadow on Bandai Namco Game Music channels. Shadow of the Erdtree is the critically acclaimed DLC of Elden Ring, a dark fantasy action-RPG known for its epic gameplay experience and exhilarating music, which sold over 25 million copies worldwide since its launch in 2022.”

In terms of Bandai Namco Game Music, the company describes it as a “sound label launched by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc”, and you can also find music from other titles published by Bandai Namco, like Ace Combat, Pac-Man, Tekken, and more. In short, that means you can listen to the soundtrack on Spotify, or YouTube Music, or pretty much wherever you like to listen to music these days.

If you’re no a Spotify user, you can also use Amazon Music, Deezer, Line Music, AWA, YouTube Music, More, and a few others, all of which you can find links to thanks to the handy collection Bandai Namco has made, here.

Shadow of the Erdtree is pretty fantastic, as well. In our review, Chris White said: “Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is such a phenomenal piece of content that it could easily stand on its own, but rather what it does do is enrich the already incredible main game into something much more. Whether it is the verticality and scale of the new realm, the creative and challenging boss fights, those breadcrumbs of lore that make you want to explore every inch of the map, or the need to uncover every secret area and find new items, FromSoftware has crafted a masterful expansion for those that miss that warm feeling Elden Ring gave millions of people when it originally released over two long years ago.”

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is out now for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.