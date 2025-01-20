Vanguard Exiles demo released for PC

Developer The Tea Division has released a demo of Vanguard Exiles, a new auto-battler made in association with Richard Garfield.

For those that don’t know, Richard Garfield is the creator of Magic: The Gathering, and this new game offers “a competitive strategy gameplay experience unlike any other”, says the developer, adding that it’ll offer “new scenarios in each round ensuring no two turns are ever alike”.

Check out the gameplay trailer, below:

Set in a fantasy post-World War I diesel punk era where magic and technology fuse together, your goal is simple: conquer enough territory to end the round in victory, your decisions on the battlefield making the difference between a glorious victory or crushing defeat. In Vanguard Exiles, each Unit has its own identity, with its own distinctive look and a unique array of traits and abilities. To further this, each Squad has its own makeup, consisting of different combinations of Units and Actions. Combat happens automatically, but as mentioned earlier, this is no typical auto-battler. Strategy is key, and you’ll have to play smart, making tough tactical decisions to ensure your victory. Vanguard Exiles offers an immense ruleset of complex mechanics, all happening under the hood, aiming to teach players the nuances of gameplay rather than intimidate them. After each round, you’re even able to see what your chances of victory were. Did you play smart and get unlucky? Or play poorly but nab victory by pure chance? Every play teaches you something new, offering unprecedented room to hone your strategy against other players, likely refining their own personal playstyles. The possibilities are endless!

The developer says: “This demo offers a single-player mode where you can play against an AI, familiarizing yourself with the various Units and Actions before you start facing off against other players in PvP – a feature launching when Vanguard Exiles’ comes to Steam Early Access.”

Vanguard Exiles is coming to PC via Steam, the demo is out now.