Magic: The Gathering Murders at Karlov Manor set detailed

Wizards of the Coast has released the first details on the upcoming Murders at Karlov Manor set for Magic: The Gathering, coming on February 9th, 2024.

This is the first look fans are getting at the new set, which sees “Alquist Proft, Ravnica’s greatest detective, and others … trying to figure out who is a cold-blooded murderer in a classic case of whodunit”, with the team adding that “Through play, Magic players will weave their way through the story, deciphering puzzles, and solving the mystery”.

There are thirteen mystery files puzzles built into the set, making it feel like a detective game. Starting on February 2nd, 2024, a new puzzle will open each day on a new web page, leading to a final solution. You can keep up with all the fun on DailyMTG, via this link.

Story spotlight cards will help players navigate through Karlov Manor as they put together the clues. There will be serialized Ravnica City cards featuring guild leaders, borderless lands, a Dossier Showcase art treatment and an invisible ink treatment as well. If this darker, detective-style look of Ravnica sounds familiar, you might be acquainted with a certain board game. We’ll give you a Clue. Ravnica: Clue Edition, available on Feb. 23, will feature Clue-themed shock lands, brand new cards featuring a person, place, or object, and a whodunit gameplay twist that will excite players. Play Magic, look for clues into the death of Guildmage Boddy, andcrack the case or eliminate your rival detectives!

On top of that, Wizards of the Coast has confirmed that MagicCon: Chicago will be happening from February 23rd to 25th, next year, and will include a pro tour event that will include the Murders at Karlov Manor set. The developer says that “In addition, immersive experiences will draw attendees into a world of mystery in Ravnica during the weekend event”.

As you’d expect, the Magic: The Gathering Murders at Karlov Manor will add loads of new cards, and there will be play booster packs, a bundle and a whole lot more.