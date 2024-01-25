AENO AP2S Air Purifier review

The AENO AP2S Air Purifier is a device I didn’t know my home needed, until it had been running for a few weeks. It satisfies a few needs all in the one device, offering (obviously) air purification, but within that it aims to clear the air of allergens, and even makes your room smell nicer. On top of that, it’s a small device that aims to be quiet and not disturb the peace. What’s not to love?

If you live in an older build house, there’s a chance you’ve lived with mould. If you have ever had to air your rooms in the Winter, or repaint walls because of mould, you’re going to eventually look into things to try and stave the dreaded marks away. Or perhaps you have children who play football, and never bother to clean their football boots, so end up with a musty smelling room. Maybe you even have all of the above, and the AENO AP2S Air Purifier certainly helps out with the smell part, I can confirm.

Due to how mould works, I’m hesitant to say categorically that the Air Purifier has stopped it, but it certainly hasn’t made anything worse. The Aeno aims to deliver an effective cleaning of a 50 meter squared room in between 15-20 minutes, and that seems pretty much on the money from my testing. Being smart-tech, there’s a built in feature called “Auto Mode” which does what it says on the tin: it will sense the quality of the air, and monitor pollution levels (every ten seconds, apparently) and will adjust the fans accordingly, to fight it all back.

The use cases are pretty wide-spread, and while we used it in a room that often suffered from mould and was a bit fousty, the device could be useful for a home with a smoker, as it’ll help with eliminating smells. Interestingly, due to the innards of the device, it’s also pretty good at keeping pet hair from taking over a room. There’s multiple filters within the makeup of the AENO AP2S Air Purifier that do individual jobs (one filters pet hair or dust, another deals with bacteria, and so on), and while it all sounds clever, I won’t pretend to understand the science behind it.

Aeno tries to cover all bases, and as with the Smart-Heater I reviewed recently, there are multiple fixtures and fittings in the box that make it workable however you live. Whether you want to sit it on the floor like a radiator, or wall mount it, Aeno has catered for you. It’s excellent to see smart product companies including options for whatever home setup you have.

Furthermore, the Aeno app will just let you add the Air Purifier to your schedules and setup, meaning you can control it all from your phone, or even via voice control if you fancy. The app means you can monitor the quality of the air in the room, as well. If you don’t fancy using the app, there’s an included remote control, but also touch controls on the unit, including a child lock, and timer functionality as well as night mode and a button to change the fan modes.

Most of the time it’s a very quiet machine, too, though when you really crank it up, it’s like having a small fan on in the room. In actual fact, it almost felt like it could keep a room cool, too. Likewise, while I couldn’t test this specifically, it doesn’t seem like a massive power draw on a home, either, and with energy bills skyrocketing all the time, it’s not a huge worry to add this to your home.

It’s not the cheapest item to add to a home, nor is it the lowest or highest priced one on the market, but if you’re concerned about air quality, or even want to combine it with killing odours, or trying to help with allergies, then the AENO AP2S Air Purifier is well worth considering.