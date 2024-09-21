Boulies Master Series gaming chair review

I must admit when I started writing about video games around five years ago, I didn’t envision that down the line I’d be writing reviews for furniture. A lot of us spend so much time sitting at a desk or gaming though, so finding something comfortable and practical to sit in is absolutely essential. I can confirm that a Boulies Master Series Gaming Chair provides all of this and so much more, all while looking incredibly stylish.

I must admit that I was surprised when the heaviest package I’ve ever received arrived at my door, and that this ridiculously heavy package contained the pieces of a deluxe gaming chair. Next up came the building process, which despite having half decent instructions was not quite idiot proof. It took me a good few hours to assemble my brand new Boulies Master Series gaming chair, mainly due to the fact I managed to connect every piece that I possibly could the wrong way round. A few extra indicators or clearer instructions definitely could’ve prevented the frustration caused here, but once assembly was done it was time for a test drive.

Simply put, the Boulies Master Series gaming chair is very comfy. The Water Repellent Fabric 2.0 that my model of the chair is made out of feels both durable and lovely, and the support the chair provides is ideal. The usual office chair style features are all present here too, with handy 360 degree turning and the ability to lower and raise your seat based on your situation and preference.

So obviously these features are about the bare minimum you’d expect from any budget office chair you’d ever sit on, so let’s talk about what makes the Boulies Master Series special. The amount of adjustments you can make on the armrests is wild. Everything from the height, angle, and position of the armrests can be adjusted to suit you at the push of a button or two, and the cushioning on them provides just the level of comfort and stability.

Perhaps my favourite of all of the Boulies Master Series features though is what they call the “Dynamic Tilt Rocking Function”. Essentially this means that the chair can rock back and forth 15-degrees at all times, and it’s just so satisfying to do. Alongside this you can also lock into a more severe reclined angle using one of the levers under the chair, which unleashes maximum comfort and can position you at just the angle you need.

The final standout feature of the Boulies Master Series gaming chair is the one that’s the most essential for my household, but that also will benefit anyone using the chair for long periods. My husband has a connective tissue disorder that affects the stability of his spine and shoulders, and because of this struggles to find seating that supports him. The Boules Master Series features customisable lumbar support, and with the dials on each side of the chair you can adjust the backrest to best align with your spine. This is fantastic for him (especially when coupled with the adjustable armrests) and means we finally have a chair in the house that supports him appropriately. Regardless of your health it’s important to look after your back, and this feature makes it easy to do so.

The Boulies Master Series is a fantastically functional chair, but for many that wouldn’t matter if it didn’t fit in with their decor. Well there are very few gaming/office chair options as stylish as this beauty. Whether you’re into sleek leather or soft green fabric, there’s sure to be a colour/material option that’ll suit you and slot into your home perfectly.

I’ve been really impressed with the Boulies Master Series gaming chair during its time in my house, but there are a couple of things about it that aren’t perfect. It is ridiculously heavy, and if you have a carpeted floor like we do you’ll struggle to move it around on the wheels. It also comes with a particularly naff neck pillow, which we gave up on using very quickly.

The Boulies Master Series gaming chair is a wonderful seating option for gaming and desk use alike, with a whole load of handy and flashy features that are seriously impressive. If you want a more sophisticated gaming chair that doesn’t feel like it belongs in a dodgy energy drink advert then Boulies have you covered, and you won’t regret this premium purchase.