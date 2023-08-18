Lenco PDR-046GY DAB+ Radio review

What’s in a name, right? According to Lenco, not much it seems. No catchy, attention-grabbing names for this little beauty, just a mess of digits that reads like a serial number. Well, luckily for them, the Lenco PDR-046GY DAB+ Radio doesn’t need a flashy name to sell it, because it’s bloody great.

Straight out of its box, this little device is gorgeous. It’s made from recycled materials, for a start, which is always nice to see. But it’s also styled like an old-time wireless radio, with smooth wooden panelling holding the buttons and pale silver-grey plastic for the fascia. There’s a clear screen at the centre with a decent resolution, and an aerial for finding stations.

Speaking of which, the PDR-046GY has DAB+ and FM functionality, but you can’t pick up AM, LW, or MW. Broadly speaking it’s not an internet radio either, limited to DAB+ – which will still provide a great deal of options for you. Stations you find and like can be stored with presets that are easily accessible at the push of a button. There’s no remote with it, but it functions more like a Bluetooth speaker with extra bells and whistles than a full music unit.

Something I personally love is that the Lenco PDR-046GY sits comfortably above the cup-holder in my car, meaning I can listen to Spotify on journeys regardless of how old my beatup CD player is. The PDR-046GY has a great battery life and puts out very decent audio quality with a range of EQ options. Finding radio stations is tougher in my car, but I find that I use it more for that at home and allow it to function as a speaker when I’m out and about.

It’s so compact and stylish that it’s also great for picnics, garden parties, and days out where you might just want something louder than your phone to provide some background music. If you want to listen alone, you can connect headsets or other devices via Bluetooth or there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack.

If you’re in the market for an on-the-go DAB+ radio or even just a stylish bluetooth speaker you could do a lot worse than the Lenco PDR-046GY. It’s beautifully made, super easy to connect, has a great battery life and will drop in a bag without adding too much weight and bulk. Definitely an easy one to recommend, but at around £80 (at the time of writing) there are cheaper options available.