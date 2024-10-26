OpenRock X Open-Ear Sport earbuds review

It’s amazing how much difference a bit of music or a good podcast can make to a workout session, or a day of work. But if you’re going to be listening for long periods of time, or while active, you need a pair of earbuds that won’t only stay in, but will feel super comfortable while they do. The OpenRock X Open-Ear Sport earbuds from OneOdio do just that and more, offering solid sound quality and a really useful companion app.

First of all: the design. These earbuds are, for want of a better word, gorgeous. The modern, sleek aesthetic of the buds themselves is one thing, but the carry case is simply beautiful. Matt black finish, silver trim, a tiny loop for a keyring or chain. It’s also useful, with a hole for the inside charge port on the outside of the case, which opens with a satisfying click when you push in the bottom face. The earbuds are attached inside by magnets, easy to remove and store – the whole thing just looks impressive. Shout out too the packaging designers, too, as the box they come in is just, well, cool.

The earbuds are water resistant to an IPX5 rating, so a little light rain or sweat in the gym won’t do them any harm. Controls are simple and streamlined, with a single button on each speaker that controls things like volume and playback, while the companion app allows you to customise a longer press of each button. The app itself is intuitive and easy to use, and highly recommended if you’re likely to be using the OpenRock X with your phone for long periods.

But what about the sound quality? Using 14.2mm drivers and BassDirect technology, the OpenRock X deliver crisp, clean sound regardless of what you’re doing. Unlike bone-conducting earphones, the OpenRock X channel the sound through the air between the bud and your ear canal, and as such they’ve a looser, more comfortable fit – but the upshot is it doesn’t matter if you’re running, chewing, or singing along to your favourite song; they’re not moving with your jaw, so the sound remains smooth throughout.

Speaking of the comfortable fit, they’re also adjustable, though not as much as I’d like. You can adjust the speaker up and down or left and right slightly, but depending on the shape of your ear you might have to fiddle a bit to find the right angle. It’s not a big axis on either direction, and they might have benefit from a bit more freedom. Being able to “tighten” the fit might reduce a little of the sound pollution from the outside world, but despite being more used to ANC these days, I never really found that to be a problem.

One thing you will notice, though, is the price. These aren’t cheap, with an RRP at time of writing of around £160. Compared to other options, open ear or not, they’re not necessarily pushing the envelope. The sound is crisp and the design is very cool, but you can pick up solid alternatives to these for half the price. The SoundPeats Run Free open earphones are still my favourite of recent months, and they’re a lot more affordable.

Still, with the OpenRock X you are buying quality. They promise 12 hours of battery out of the case, with a full 48 if the case is charged, which is pretty handy for a busy lilfestyle. They charge fast, too, so keeping the case topped up is easy. Overall the OpenRock X from OneOdio is a good-looking, well-designed option if you’re looking for open-ear sport earbuds, but you could find comparable options for a lower price with a little shopping around.