Mixx Streambuds Ultra Mini true wireless earbuds review

One of the best features of the Mixx Streambuds Ultra Mini true wireless earbuds is the case they rest in. I’ve had earbuds before that display the battery life on the case, such as the Canyon Doublebee cyberpunk-style earbuds I reviewed last year, and it’s a feature that never fails to be useful. The problem is it has a tendency to make the product look cheaper than it is. Maybe it’s just flashbacks to the old Casio watch of my childhood.

Regardless, it’s a handy feature, and one that means you’ll rarely, if ever, run out of charge while out and about. And even if wasn’t there, the second best feature would have your back: the Mixx Streambuds boast an impressive battery life from full charge, with 6 hours in the buds themselves and a promised 24 in the case. I used them for about 20 hours all-told without recharging anything, so your mileage might vary.

Sadly, though, you can’t get around the fact that the case looks cheap. It’s light, thin silver plastic (they also come in black and white and I’d recommend the black) with the logo printed on the face. They feel light and loose, and it’s a sad fact that within a week or so of use the case started to feel a little less secure. But then, I did use them a fair bit in that time.

Sound quality is okay. They do nothing special, with no ANC or real EQ unless you use the companion app on your phone or device. In comparison to my go-to (the 1More Aero) which are of a similar price, they simply underperform. They don’t compare in terms of bluetooth range, battery, or features. There’s no wear-detection, either, so removing them won’t pause your music, something I’ve come to expect from wireless earbuds these days.

As mentioned, there is a companion app which allows you to alter the EQ levels and create presets, which offers a degree of customisation. The app isn’t the most comprehensive option, but it’s suitable for what you’ll need.

Billed as a budget option, the Mixx Streambuds don’t really offer the right level of value for the £60 pricetag. I often found them to be muffled slightly, and they have a tendency to simply drop connection from time to time, but it often happened when using the app so it may have been related to that. Call quality was adequate, though, and they’re comfy to wear even for longer periods.

If you’re really shopping for earbuds on a budget, there are better alternatives out there. The aforementioned Canyon Doublebee are half the price and perform to the same level (including the battery readout). They don’t quite match the battery life, so if that’s your primary lookout, then the Streambuds will be the way to go.