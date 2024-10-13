JLab JBuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones review

One audio brand that always seems to be pushing forward is JLab. From in-ear buds like the JLab Epic Edition to the JLab Studio Pro ANC headset, their recent low to mid-budget output has been consistently impressive. Holding the line are the JBuds Lux ANC wireless headphones, billed as their first “luxury” headset despite being a bit cheaper than the Pro ANC.

40mm audio drivers promise a frequency response of 20 – 20 kHz with very little distortion, which essentially means the sound quality is pretty impeccable. As with the Pro, there is the tiniest bit of sound leakage when ANC is activated, so a more expensive brand or make will be slightly noticeably better, but for under £80 these do a tremendous job.

Arguably they’re better looking than their cousins, but that’s a matter of taste. The Pros are glossy, and these have a lighter matte finish. They’re just as sleek and comfortable though, sitting nicely even on my melon-like head. You can fold them up for storage in a bag or drawer, too.

Controls on the left cap are fairly minimal, with the ability to alter volume, answer calls, stop and start audio and activate the ANC, which has a pass-through mode if you need to hear some things from the outside world. Default sound quality is very good, but you can use the JLab app to alter things if you feel you need to. And you may, if bass isn’t your thing. The standard preset is pretty boomy, so if you’re not a fan of heavy bass, you may want to tweak the sound output. The built-in “Safe Hearing Mode” is also good for those on the other end of the spectrum, with more sensitive ears.

The JBuds Lux charge off a standard USB-3 wire, and offer a very decent battery life. I wore them for long periods of time while working or relaxing, and the battery held up admirably day in and day out. They switch seamlessly between any two devices thanks to the Multi-Point Bluetooth function, so they’re ideal for working environments where you or switching over a phone connection from a laptop to take a call.

Perhaps above all, though, they’re just really comfortable to wear. The cups rotate, and JLab’s “Cloud Foam” earcups feel soft and secure on your bonce. The fact they rotate also means when you wear them around your neck, you can position the cups facing downwards to more comfortably sit on your shoulders.

Ultimately, the JLab JBuds Lux ANC wireless headphones are excellent value for money and offer impeccable sound quality with a host of useful functions such as the Multi-Point connection. They’re a little cheaper than JLab’s own Pro version, and offer much the same functionality. They’re not as affordable as budget models like the Canyon BTHS-3, but for the extra bells and whistles the higher pricetag is more than justified.