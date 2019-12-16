Baby Yoda Arrives in The Sims 4

Putting aside the whole “we can’t actually watch The Mandalorian in the UK until next year,” you’d have to have been living under a rock not to have seen or heard of “The Child” affectionately known as Baby Yoda. Except it’s not Yoda, just a baby from the same species (yes, I’m a nerd, get over it).

Anyway, seeing as EA has the Star Wars licence, somebody decided to use that to bring The Mandalorian’s unofficial mascot into The Sims 4. Albeit as a statue.

Lyndsay Pearson, GM of The Sims, said, “we at The Sims team are very excited to be able to share The Child (otherwise affectionately known as “Baby Yoda”) with our players! We’re huge fans of The Child ourselves and we’re really excited to work with our partners at Lucasfilm to bring this lovable replica statue” to The Sims 4.

The Baby Yoda statue is available in-game to use in your Sims 4 household right now, under the name “The Child.”