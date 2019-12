In the pre-show for The Game Awards 2019, the second DLC for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order was announced as ‘X- Men Rise of the Phoenix’. The DLC brings legendary X-Men characters Iceman, Cable, Gambit, and Phoenix to the game, as well as a new mode where you get to battle against a multitude of foes in the famous Danger Room.

It’ll be released on December 23, 2019, and you can watch the brand new trailer below: