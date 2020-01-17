BT partners with Stadia with new broadband offers

BT partners with Stadia, announcing their plans to collaborate towards the future of cloud gaming. They are the first European network to partner with a cloud gaming console. Google and BT are looking to work together build awareness and availability of the cloud gaming service.

Alongside this news, BT is offering new package offers for their broadband – bundling Stadia with high speed fibre connections.

“BT is launching a unique Google Stadia offer to celebrate the partnership. Customers taking out either BT’s Superfast Fibre 2, Ultrafast Fibre 100 or Ultrafast Fibre 250, with prices starting from just £39.99 per month, can choose to receive a free Google Stadia Premiere Edition. The Stadia Premiere Edition includes a Stadia controller, Chromecast Ultra and three months access to Stadia Pro, which offers the ability to play in up to 4K/60FPS with HDR and 5.1 surround sound, as well as claim games, and discounts on a la carte purchases.”

This partnership seems like the perfect match. Stadia needs top quality broadband, so bundling them together for a monthly cost should appeal to a much larger market.