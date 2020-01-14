Disney Channel’s Gigantosaurus is coming to PC & Consoles

The popular CGI-animated programme Gigantosaurus, currently showing on Disney Junior, is getting its own game. Cyber Group Studios and publisher Outright Games are working together to bring the first game based off the tv show to PC and consoles.

Season One of Gigantosaurus is currently on TV, with it coming to Netflix soon. So if you, or any young ones are interested in watching before you buy, you won’t have long to wait.

Gigantosaurus The Game is a part racer, part save the world kind of game. You’ll get to explore the prehistoric world of Gigantosaur as Tiny, Mazu, Bill and Rocky while you attempt to save the world. The trailer is just below this if you fancy having a look at what’s in store.

“This new game represents a big step for us and the creation of high-quality kids’ interactive entertainment,” said Terry Malham CEO of Outright Games. “Working closely with Cyber Group Studios and the full gamut of original assets from the hit show, allowed us to develop a game that truly feels like playing through an episode of the series.”

“Gigantosaurus The Game is our first video game with Outright Games. All along the development process, we have been thrilled by the talent and expertise of the production team”, comments Thierry Braille, Cyber Group Studios. Vice President Interactive and Videogame Division. Dominique Bourse, COO Cyber Group Studios, says “The result is a great and innovative game for the whole family mixing action adventure and racing and offering 2 multi-player modes (cooperative and competitive). This feature will allow families to play together with the key characters of the TV series.”

Gigantosaurus will be available on PC, PS4m Switch and Xbox One on March 27 and will set you back £34.99.

