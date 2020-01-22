Pokemon inspired Temtem has launched in Early Access

Publisher Humble Bundle and developer Crema have released an animated trailer for Temtem, a Pokemon inspired game, to celebrate the launch of the game.

The trailer is an homage to the classic Saturday morning anime intro and introduces some of the characters and creatures players will meet on their journey through Temtem.

Temtem is a creature collecting MMO and released on 21 January in Early Access. Players will explore a world with their friends, battling, trading and collecting Temtem in an ever-growing persistent world.

The Early Access key features include a 20+ hour campaign with four Boss Dojos, full coop. 76 Temtem to catch and trade, breeding system, PvP battles and more. There are also plans to increase the content post launch with 3 more islands to explore, more story content, player events, new Temtem and more.

Temtem is out now on PC.