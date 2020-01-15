Videogames Mental Health Organisation, Safe in our World, gains new patrons

The mental health charity, Safe in our World, has three new patrons included in its continually growing list of supporters. First is Dr. Jo Twist OBE, CEO of UKIE who said “I’m delighted to support Safe in our World, a charity that will play a vital role in the future of our industry for both players and creators. We all have mental as well as physical health and we need to look after both”.

Next is Kate Edwards, long time industry advocate and member of Take This Board. Kate said: “I’m a huge believer in positive mental health advocacy across our industry, and am beyond enthusiastic to expand those I’m able to assist as I continue my role with Take This, while also bringing that experience to Safe in our World.”

Finally, Doug Cockle, acclaimed actor/director/voice talent, possibly best known for voicing Geralt of Rivera in the Witcher series. Doug said: “As a long time gaming professional, I’m honoured to be involved with Safe in our World. Mental health is of paramount importance, and I aim to do all I can to take the message that nobody is alone to as wide an audience as possible.”

These new patrons join a list of others intent on helping out Safe in our World in getting their message out there. More information on the new and existing patrons, as well as the staff and ambassadors can be found on the “about us” section of the Safe in our World website. Safe in our World was established on World Mental Health Day in 2019. Its main aim is to create a place where people can go to for help, gain access to resources and information should they need it. It is also a place to discover stories from people within and surrounding the games industry. The charity also wants to enable conversations in an attempt to destigmatise mental health conditions. Safe in our World is helping a generation of creators, professionals and players come together in support of each other.