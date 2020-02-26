After a shaky start (because the entire world wanted to play it at once) the Pokemon inspired MMO Temtem has new content roadmap revealed. The short term road map, details the plans for the game up until autumn of this year.

Spring 2020

Ranked Matchmaking V1

Spectator Mode V1

In-Game Chat

Chat Bubbles

Club Management

Summer 2020

New Island: Kisiwa

~25 New Temtem

Player Housing

Climbing Gear

Emotes V2

Fall 2020

New Island: Cipanku

~25 New Island

1st Mythical Temtem

In-Game Tournaments

Quest Diary

Achievements

If I had the time, I could see myself sinking my entire life into Temtem. If they continue to update the game long term, they could be onto a winner.