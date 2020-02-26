0 comments
After a shaky start (because the entire world wanted to play it at once) the Pokemon inspired MMO Temtem has new content roadmap revealed. The short term road map, details the plans for the game up until autumn of this year.
Spring 2020
Ranked Matchmaking V1
Spectator Mode V1
In-Game Chat
Chat Bubbles
Club Management
Summer 2020
New Island: Kisiwa
~25 New Temtem
Player Housing
Climbing Gear
Emotes V2
Fall 2020
New Island: Cipanku
~25 New Island
1st Mythical Temtem
In-Game Tournaments
Quest Diary
Achievements
If I had the time, I could see myself sinking my entire life into Temtem. If they continue to update the game long term, they could be onto a winner.