Pokemon inspired MMO Temtem has new content roadmap revealed

February 26, 2020
 

After a shaky start (because the entire world wanted to play it at once) the Pokemon inspired MMO Temtem has new content roadmap revealed. The short term road map, details the plans for the game up until autumn of this year.

Spring 2020

Ranked Matchmaking V1
Spectator Mode V1
In-Game Chat
Chat Bubbles
Club Management

Summer 2020

New Island: Kisiwa
~25 New Temtem
Player Housing
Climbing Gear
Emotes V2

Fall 2020

New Island: Cipanku
~25 New Island
1st Mythical Temtem
In-Game Tournaments
Quest Diary
Achievements

If I had the time, I could see myself sinking my entire life into Temtem. If they continue to update the game long term, they could be onto a winner.

