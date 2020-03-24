Developer Commentary video released for Helheim Hassle

Perfectly Paranormal has today released a developer commentary video highlighting Helheim Hassle’s comedic body-centric mechanics. Headless combos and Arm & Arm combos are just a couple of crazy limb movements you can to in the game, and the video below shows off how they all work:

Want to know what the game’s about? Check out the official destricption below:

Helheim Hassle is a macabre narrative adventure game, from the same universe as previous hit Manual Samuel, that is as much about friendship as it is about body parts. You play as Bjørn, a pacifist viking who hates the idea of dying and going to Valhalla (who then ends up dying and getting taken to Valhalla) as he seeks to negotiate his way out while helping the mysterious Pesto on a quest to retrieve a certain magical item… In return, Pesto will try to grant Bjørn a permanent residence in Helheim – what a hassle!

Players will be tasked with completing up to 70 quests over 14 levels, requiring the use of all manner of different body part combos to complete the game’s unique puzzle platforming challenges. On this adventure, players will come into contact with 80 different characters from all walks of life (and death) ranging from frustrated god souls, bear ghosts, dragons, elves, dwarves and blue-collar goblins; all voiced by 24 professional voice actors delivering 3,700 lines of spoken dialogue!

The game is out this year on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.