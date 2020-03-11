The Entertainment Software Association has today announced that the upcoming E3 2020 has been cancelled. Due to the concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, they felt this was the best way to proceed.

The ESA team will be contacting exhibitors and attendees regarding refunds.

Their statement also mentions that an online alternative is being looked at with updates available at E3expo.com. You can read the E3 2020 statement in full on the ESA website.

The latest news regarding the COVID-19 virus can be found at the World Health Organisation site. The COVID-19 section also has advice and answers any questions you may have.