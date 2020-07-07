2020 is definitely the year for game delays. With global issues affecting every aspect of life right now, a video game releasing a little late is rather forgivable. 2K are the latest company to bear bad news, with Mafia: Definitive Edition hit with a small delay. The remaster of the Mafia series‘ first game will only be pushed back a month, from August 28th to September 25th.

“Mafia: Definitive Edition will now release worldwide on September 25. Though we’d originally planned to release the game one month earlier on August 28, finalizing everything in time for that launch date has become increasingly challenging due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, and the last thing we want to do is compromise the quality of the experience.

From the beginning, this has been a passion project for us. Many of our developers helped create the original Mafia, and all of us are committed to crafting an updated experience worthy of that timeless classic. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we make Mafia: Definitive Edition the very best it can be for all of our fans worldwide.”

It’s not all doom and gloom though, as on July 22nd 2K will be dropping an extended look at Mafia: Definitive Edition gameplay. In just two weeks, crime aficionados will be able to see how the 2002 original has translated to the modern era. Mafia 2 and 3 have already already had their definitive editions, and the trilogy will be complete this September.