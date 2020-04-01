Spring has sprung for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game

It’s springtime and Konami has announced a raft of updates for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game.

First up is Structure Deck: Mechanized Madness, a new ready-to-play release starring the colossal works of the Machina!. For the month of May, dozens of fan-favourite Decks will get stellar new support in Eternity Code, Spring’s quarterly core booster and follow-up Ignition Assault. Finally, the next chapter of Speed Duelling begins as old rivals return in the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Speed Duel Starter Decks: Match of the Millenium and Twisted Nightmares.

Structure Deck: Mechanized Madness will launch on 16 April. Each Structure Deck contains 1 Double-sided Deluxe Game Mat / Duelling Guide and 42 cards: 37 Commons, 3 Super Rares and 2 Ultra Rares.

On 25 and/or 26 April, Duelists can get a preview of Eternity Code at Konami Official Tournament Stores. While the Premiere! events for Eternity Code have been cancelled due to COVID-19, Eternity Code booster packs will still be available for purchase on this weekend. You can keep an eye on updates, as well as a list of participating Official Tournament stores here.

On 30 April Eternity Code will be available in stores with 100 new cards: 50 Commons, 26 Super Rares, 14 Ultra Rares and 10 Secret Rares.

You can find out more on this event and more at the official YU-Gi-Oh! Trading Game website.