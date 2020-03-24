Continuing the trend of battling Steam at every opportunity, Epic announce 8 games exclusive to the Epic store on PC. The selection includes some really exciting indies, and the Control DLC. Find the full list below

Among Trees

Control – Foundations DLC

Dread Nautical

Industries of Titan

SAMURAI SHODOWN

Saturnalia

SLUDGE LIFE

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

The lockdown of the Control DLC was pretty unexpected for me. I’ve also been eyeing up the stylish strategy RPG Dread Nautical for a while too, Epic have definitely chosen some exciting titles to push their store this spring.