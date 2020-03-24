0 comments
Continuing the trend of battling Steam at every opportunity, Epic announce 8 games exclusive to the Epic store on PC. The selection includes some really exciting indies, and the Control DLC. Find the full list below
Among Trees
Control – Foundations DLC
Dread Nautical
Industries of Titan
SAMURAI SHODOWN
Saturnalia
SLUDGE LIFE
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
The lockdown of the Control DLC was pretty unexpected for me. I’ve also been eyeing up the stylish strategy RPG Dread Nautical for a while too, Epic have definitely chosen some exciting titles to push their store this spring.