Prime Gaming for November includes Control, Dragon Age, and New World goodies

In case you weren’t aware, Prime Gaming is basically the combination of Twitch and Amazon, as the massive company has owned the other massive company since 2014, after paying nearly a billion dollars for it.
If that’s breaking news to you, well this might blow your mind: every month Prime Gaming gives away loads of freebies just for linking your accounts up. For example, right now there are New World goodies to get, and you just need to log in to Amazon, then link your Steam account, and hey ho, that’s you wearing a pirate themed skin in the best new MMO I’ve played in ages.
To check the stuff that’s available right now, you can just go to this link. But for November? Well, we’ve got a massive list of new freebies coming our way. Seriously, there’s so much I’m just going to paste the list Amazon sent over to us, which even has links to the content itself. Ready? Here we go…
- Now Available New World – Pirate Packs #1 and #2: Swashbuckler Skin, the Pirate Stance and Cutthroart Emotes, 5K Marks of Fortune, Pirate Sword, (3) Crests
- Now Available Far Cry 6 – Vaquero Bundle: Vaquero Outfit Set (Hat, Vest, Pants, Boots, Bracelet), El Caballero Blanco Pistol, Julia’s Last Stand Rifle, Pocket Watch Weapon Charm, Vaquero’s Ride Horse, Yaran Horseshoe Vehicle Mirror Prop, One Small Pesos Pack (3000 Pesos)
- Now Available Genshin Impact – Primogems x60, Hero’s Wit x8, Mora x40000, Crispy Potato Shrimp Platter x5
- Now Available Call of Duty – Flight School Bundle: Epic Snapshot Operator Skin, Rare Skybird Vehicle Skin, Epic Full Barrage Finishing Move, Rare Screaming Eagles Emblem
- Now Available Call of Duty – WSOW Fall 2021 Bundle: Epic “Combat Revive” Calling Card, 1-hr 2XP Token, 1-hr 2WXP Token, Epic “Health Beat” Emblem
- Now Available Fall Out 76 – Red Steel Crusader Pistol Paint, Brotherhood of Steel Wallpaper, Mr. Fuzzy Backpack Skin
- Now Available Brawlhalla – Halloween Bundle: Nix Legend Unlock, Scarecrow Nix Skin (plus 2 Weapon Skins), Maniacal Laugh Emote
- Now Available Epic Seven – 1x Tera-Phantasma, 6x Giga-Phantasma, 20x Leif
- Now Available Rainbow Six Siege – 7-Day Renown Booster
- Now Available League of Legends – Prime Gaming Capsule – 650 RP, (1) Unowned 1350 RP Skin Permanent, 200 Orange Essence, (5) Champion Shards, (2) Series 1 Eternals Shards, and (1) 30-Day XP Boost
- Now Available League of Legends – Worlds 2021 – Happiness Overload emote
- Now Available Free Fire – Weapon Royale Voucher (x5)
- Now Available Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions – Story Skip Ticketx100, Event Skip Ticketx100, NRG Restore(L)x30
- Now Available Fall Guys – Prime Loot 11 Axolotl
- Now Available World of Warships – Premium Cruiser Emden Pack: Tier II Premium German Cruiser Emden, German Commander with 3 skill points
- Now Available Riders Republic – Elfie costume + 10 helicopter Drops
- Now Available For Honor – Champion Status and Loot, 7 Day Champion Status, 2 Scavenger Crates, 3 Battle Pass Tiers
- Now Available Dauntless – Arcslayer Aethercasters Aetherstriker Skin
- November 1 Games With Prime – Dragon Age Inquisition, Control Ultimate Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Rogue Heroes, Liberated, Puzzle Agent 2, Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter, BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers, Secret Files: Sam Peters
- November 1 Last Chance to Claim: STAR WARS: Squadrons, Alien: Isolation, Ghostrunner, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky, Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures, Blue Fire, Tiny Robots Recharged, Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape, Secret Files 3
- November 3 Epic Seven – 1x Tera-Phantasma, 6x Giga-Phantasma, 300,000 Golds
- November 4 Last Day on Earth – Caustic’ Chopper Skin
- November 9 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang – Amazon Prime Chest: Hanabi (7-Day), Hanabi “Fiery Mot” (7-Day), Lancelot (7-Day), Lancelot “Dark Earl” (7-Day)
- November 10 Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions – Select Element Fragment of Thought x50 Summon Ticket
- November 10 Free Fire – Crystal Soul (Cosmetic)
- November 16 Legends of Runeterra – Epic Wildcard
- November 19 World of Warships – 1x Black Friday Container, 20x Shadow Lurker Camouflages
It’s not just addons, as you’ll see. There are entire games available for free. If you haven’t played Control, yet, you’re gonna be a happy camper!
- Dragon Age Inquisition – Players can become the hero as they are tasked with making important decisions that shape the future of Thedas. With constant wars and demonic invasions, champions must band together to lead the land of strife to victory… or fall.
- Control Ultimate Edition – Developed by Remedy Entertainment, the main game and previously released expansions, including “The Foundation” and “Awe” are available in one great value package.
- Rise of the Tomb Raider – Embark on an adventure into Siberia as Lara Croft in search for the legendary city of Kitezh while battling the paramilitary organization Trinity, which intends to uncover the city’s promise of immortality.
- Rogue Heroes – Team up with friends to combat procedural dungeons and explore the expansive overworld full of secrets to take down the Titans and save the once peaceful land of Tasos in this 1-4 player classic adventure game with modern rogue-lite elements.
- Liberated – Ignite the revolution as players lock, load, and get ready for a new kind of action adventure! Uncover a cyberpunk conspiracy against human rights in the rain-soaked city inside a paperback comic.
- Puzzle Agent 2 – In this sequel to the award winning Puzzle Agent, Agent Nelson Tethers just solved the biggest case of his career. Worried that the case will languish forever unsolved, Tethers ventures back to the eerie town of Scoggins, MN to solve the mystery of “the Hidden People” once and for all.
- Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter – In the sequel to Demon Hunter: Chronicles from Beyond, Dawn challenges players to face puzzles and mini games which reveal secrets that threaten to shake the core of her very existence.
- BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers – Challenge friends, pick a funky car and outrun competitors with fierce driving skills and dirty tricks in the game that emanates pure arcade fun.
- Secret Files: Sam Peters – Discover the truth about the Asanbosam, a mysterious creature that lurks behind the trees in Bosumtwi, a mysterious crater lake in Africa. Join journalist Sam Peters as she searches for answers behind the legends of the Ashanti people in Ghana.
Exhausted? Me too, but there’s more somehow, as Prime Gaming and Riot have teamed up for a long-term deal to make Riot’s game better for Amazon Prime members through exclusive-in-game content.
Prime members will have an opportunity to claim the following exciting new offers:
- League of Legends – The Prime Gaming Capsule includes 650 Riot Points, an unknown 1350 RP skin, five Champion Shards Permanent, 200 Orange Essence, two sets of Series 1 Eternals, and a 30-day xp boost.
- League of Legends Esports – League of Legends World Championship viewers can collect a custom esports emote, with more exclusive esports emotes available during 2022 League of Legends esports global events.
- League of Legends: Wild Rift – Beginning on November 18, Prime members can grab exclusive content every two weeks for an entire year (24 drops total) for the mobile game. Content will include random Baubles, Emotes, Recalls, Skins, and Skin Poses.
That’s it, I need to go for a lie-down. Keep your eyes on this link to stay up to date. Phew.