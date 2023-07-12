Victrix announced official Call of Duty controller

San Diego-based gaming accessory brand Victrix has today announced a collaboration with Call of Duty in the form of a new controller. The Las Almas Pro BFG Wireless Controller will be available in limited quantities, meaning the fancy looking controller will be a great addition for any Call of Duty player.

The controller is officially licensed for PlayStation systems by Sony Interactive Entertainment, and has been engineered from the ground up. It offers a number of impressive features including:

Full Wireless and Wired Compatibility: With the Mode Switch, players can easily swap between PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and PC (using X input) devices.

Modularity: The reversible left module allows for both the standard PlayStation stick configuration as well as offset sticks. Fans of fighting games can swap in the Fight Pad module, which replaces the right stick with six microswitch buttons. The D-Pad, Analog Stick Caps, and Analog Stick Gates are also interchangeable.

Four Mappable Back Buttons with User-Configurable Profiles: Players can map the back buttons on the fly with the Profile Button, and save up to 3 unique profiles for button mappings

Patented Multi-Position Clutch Triggers™: Boasting 5 different stopping points, the patented clutch triggers allow players to tune the trigger pulls to their specific liking, whether they want hair triggers, standard triggers, or something in the middle

Low Latency Audio with EQ Profiles: The Pro BFG delivers the highest possible audio quality through the controller’s 3.5mm Headset Jack. The controller is also compatible with 3D Audio on PS5®consoles.

Victrix Control Hub Customization PC App: Players can make their controller as unique as their playstyle with the free Victrix Control Hub App for PC. The Control Hub allows players to configure button and EQ settings to fit their play style, run diagnostics, and update the controller’s firmware all in one place.

Built On Award-Winning Technology: The Pro BFG is a top-tier esports controller officially licensed for PlayStation and renowned for its exceptional performance. It has garnered numerous accolades in the fields of Gaming and Tech, including prestigious awards such as Best Gaming Accessory by Shacknews, Esquire’s recognition for Best Modular Controller, GameSpot’s esteemed title of Best Gaming Accessory, and the coveted 2023 iF Design Award.

The Las Almas Pro BFG Wireless Controller can be pre-ordered now on the Victrix official website for an MSRP of $199.99 USD, so Call of Duty fans, get buying!