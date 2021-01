If you’ve yet to play the mind-bending action-adventure game Control yet, it’ll be available to play on Xbox Game Pass for PC from January 21. Announced via the official Xbox Game Pass for PC Twitter account, players can experience Quantum Break’s masterpiece in three days time.

Things you can control in Control: see below​ Things you can’t control: your hype until it’s available in 4 days. pic.twitter.com/SfPGGqx18u — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) January 17, 2021