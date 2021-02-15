Podcast #431: Bravely Default 2, Persona 5 Strikers, Little Nightmares II

On this week’s podcast, Chris White has plenty to talk about as he’s been a very busy boy. On top of reviewing Little Nightmares II and Persona 5 Strikers, he’s also previewed the early hours of Bravely Default 2. Elsewhere, Mick Fraser has dove back into Destiny 2 (we tried to stop him), and Chris Hyde has finally started Control Ultimate Edition on PS5.

The team also chat about Nioh Collection, Project Winter, and Blue Fire, as well as answering some cracking questions from our Patreons. What’s the best instant coffee? How would we treat members of GiaG on Valentine’s Day? What are our favourite YouTube videos? All will be revealed on episode 431!

Download the show in MP3 format, here (right click and save file as).