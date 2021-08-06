Grab the PS4 physical edition of Blue Fire today

Graffiti Games and Robi Studios today announced that a physical edition of Blue Fire on PS4 is now available at global retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and more. Previously, the 3D action-adventure game was released digitally on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia.

You can watch the PS4 Blue Fire launch trailer here:

In Blue Fire players embark on an extraordinary adventure through the desolate kingdom of Penumbra. Discover the hidden secrets of this long-forgotten land and explore mystical temples. Players will need to master the art of movement to survive increasingly difficult 3D platforming challenges. Slash your way through diverse adversaries, encounter survivors, collect valuable items, take on strange quests, and more.

Mick Fraser reviewed Blue Fire and had this to say about the game:

Blue Fire is an excellent adventure game with just enough flavour pinched from a variety of games across a plethora of genres and platforms. It’s a wonder that it doesn’t feel derivative, and instead manages to stand apart as a joyous adventure through a dark yet well-designed world.

Blue Fire is available to play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia. The physical edition of Blue Fire on PS4 is out now.