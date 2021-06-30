Indie platformer Blue Fire to launch on Xbox One

Blue Fire from Graffiti Games and Robi Studios is launching July 9 on Xbox One. Blue Fire features increasingly difficult 3D platforming challenges in a beautiful world filled with secrets. Previously, Blue Fire released on Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia to chart-topping success. Blue Fire will also release on PlayStation 4 soon.

You can see the Blue Fire Xbox One launch trailer here:

In Blue Fire players embark on an extraordinary adventure through the desolate kingdom of Penumbra to discover the hidden secrets of this long-forgotten land. Explore mystical temples, where players will need to master the art of movement to survive increasingly difficult 3D platforming challenges. Along the adventure, players will slash their way through diverse adversaries, encounter survivors, collect valuable items, take on strange quests and more.

Blue Fire’s features

Hardcore Platforming. Leap through deadly traps and master movement to navigate gradually demanding platforming challenges.

Lost in the Void. Far from Penumbra, there is a lost land called The Void. Find Void entrances throughout the world to uncover abstract platforming challenges that require great mastery to gather the valuable rewards hidden inside.

Slash Your Way Through Great Adversaries. Encounter dangerous enemies with distinct fighting styles and partake in intense combat-platforming boss fights.

A Haunting World. Travel through the perished world of Penumbra to explore unique areas filled with diverse enemies, sharp 3D platforming challenges, quests, collectibles and more.

Encounter Peculiar Survivors. A long time has passed since Penumbra fell into darkness, but those that survived the kingdom's fall will aid your journey to unlock valuable rewards.

Collectibles. Once a rich and lush kingdom, Penumbra is filled with many collectibles and items to discover, loot, collect, sell, trade and purchase.

Upgrades. No great warrior can battle the dangers lurking in Penumbra without the proper equipment. Upgrade your swords, collect valuable amulets and unlock new abilities to transform into a fierce fighter.

Blue Fire is launching on Xbox One on July 9, 2021, with a PlayStation 4 version also expected soon. Also available on Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia.