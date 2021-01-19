Desperados III, Yakuza Remastered Collection, and more coming to Xbox Game Pass this January

Xbox has announced tons of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass across their various platforms before the month of January is over, including Desperados III, Yakuza Remastered Collection, Donut County, and more.

The full list is as follows:

Control (PC) – January 21

Desperados III (Android, Console, and PC) – January 21

Donut County (Android, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – January 21

Outer Wilds (Android) ID@Xbox – January 21

Cyber Shadow (Android, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – January 26

The Medium (Xbox Series X|S and PC) ID@Xbox – January 28

Yakuza Remastered Collection

Yakuza 3 Remastered (Android, Console, and PC) – January 28

Yakuza 4 Remastered (Android, Console, and PC) – January 28

Yakuza 5 Remastered (Android, Console, and PC) – January 28

Also, a full list of games leaving the service on January 29 were added at the bottom of the blog post which are: