Desperados III, Yakuza Remastered Collection, and more coming to Xbox Game Pass this January

Xbox has announced tons of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass across their various platforms before the month of January is over, including Desperados III, Yakuza Remastered Collection, Donut County, and more.
The full list is as follows:
- Control (PC) – January 21
- Desperados III (Android, Console, and PC) – January 21
- Donut County (Android, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – January 21
- Outer Wilds (Android) ID@Xbox – January 21
- Cyber Shadow (Android, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – January 26
- The Medium (Xbox Series X|S and PC) ID@Xbox – January 28
- Yakuza Remastered Collection
- Yakuza 3 Remastered (Android, Console, and PC) – January 28
- Yakuza 4 Remastered (Android, Console, and PC) – January 28
- Yakuza 5 Remastered (Android, Console, and PC) – January 28
Also, a full list of games leaving the service on January 29 were added at the bottom of the blog post which are:
- Death Squared (Console)
- Death’s Gambit (PC)
- Final Fantasy XV (Console and PC)
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour (Console and PC)
- Gris (PC)
- Indivisible (Console and PC)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones (PC)
- Sea Salt (Console and PC)