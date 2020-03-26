New Sharpshooter class announced for Torchlight III

Torchlight III has had a new hero class revealed. The Sharpshooter was unveiled yesterday by Perfect World Entertainment and Echtra Games.

The new class combines precision skills with ranged weapons and magical trinkets to strike down enemies from afar. She comes equipped with a signature bow.

The Sharpshooter will join previously announced hero classes to Torchlight III, including the magical Dusk Mage, mechanised Forged and locomotive-conducting Railmaster.

You can find out more about the Sharpshooter and Torchlight III via the official blog.

The new hero class is currently available in the Closed Alpha for Torchlight III on Steam, and will be available worldwide when the game officially launches on PC later this year.