Torchlight III now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC

Perfect World Entertainment and Echtra Games have today announced that Torchlight III has officially launched on PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. In the light-hearted and fast-paced dungeon crawler, it will bring back hack-and-slash combat and the pet sytsem, as well as an exciting new storyline and the features that will hopefully appeal to a new generation of players.

“Torchlight III has arrived, and we at Echtra are beyond ecstatic for gamers to finally join the adventure,” said Max Schaefer, CEO of Echtra Games and co-founder of the Torchlight franchise. “Development on this game has had its share of twists and turns, but we think the end result was well worth the wait. A huge thank you to the fans who have patiently stayed with us through this journey. Your support means everything. Now go jump in and have fun exploring the Frontier!”

“Echtra has created a fantastic Torchlight experience that truly represents the studio’s creativity and expertise in the action-RPG genre,” said Yoon Im, CEO of Perfect World Entertainment. “All of us at Perfect World are proud of what the studio has accomplished. We have believed and supported Max and Echtra’s vision for expanding the Torchlight universe from day one. It’s thrilling to see this new adventure come to life in a way that lights up everything fans of the franchise love about the series, while ushering in a new generation of players.”

The story of Torchlight III takes place over a hundred years since the last game, where The Dark Alchemist was defeated and the great heroes sealed the Netherlord’s heart inside the Clockwork Core. Unfortunately, the Netherim have returned, and the Ember Empire are on the edge of collapse. Searching for fame, glory, and new adventures, players must brave the frontier to become the legends the world needs them to be.

Create your hero by choosing between four classes (Dusk Mage, Forged, Railmaster, and Sharpshooter), five powerful Relics, and a pet to accompany them on their adventure. Players have plenty of options, with 20 class and Relic options at their disposal. Fans of the series will enjoy the same familiar mechanics, a gorgeous world, online four-player cooperative multiplayer and offline single-player, and the pet system. However, new unique Relic subclasses, fully customisable forts, three epic arcs, and more aim to keep the franchise feeling fresh. A detailed list of features include:

Travel the Frontier: Players can explore the wilderness, party with friends, gather materials to craft loot, use magical maps to enter unknown dungeons, or show off their spoils in town! There’s always something to do in the new frontier.

Build & Upgrade Your Fort: It’s time to rebuild! Players can enjoy their very own account-based fort, where they can upgrade gear, and make renovations to show it off to their friends and the world. The game allows them to build monuments of power, pet stables, and more!

Choose a Relic: Relics are objects of great power that grant players a suite of active skills and passive skills. Players must choose one of five of these at the beginning of their journey and use skill points to unlock or enhance their relic’s abilities. The relic is an important part of a character’s strategy – choose wisely!

Collect Epic Gear: Suit up in a robust variety of armour and weapons found across the frontier including charming hats, pet apparel, and unique locomotion options. Players can select from a wide array of weapons that suit their playstyle and class build. With over a hundred Legendary items, players can permanently acquire their special abilities in order to make themselves more unique and powerful.

Pets are Back: Players can fight their way to fame and glory with loyal companions! Each of the many species comes in a myriad of colours and styles so adventurers shouldn’t settle for the first one they find. They can make these trusty pets stronger by adding skills, equip them with gear to make them hardier, and together battle enemies as a team. Pets also have their own vast inventory for items, and players have the option to have their pets sell items directly in town.

Build Your Hero: With four classes to choose from, along with 20 class and Relic combinations — each combination offering a unique playstyle — and a wide range of choices of where to place skill points at, players can utilise class-specific mechanics to maximise damage and their odds of survival. Torchlight III lets them gather epic gear, select your Relic powers, and customise loadouts to create a unique combat style for their heroes.

Torchlight III will also be coming to Nintendo Switch on October 22, with each version coming with an exclusive Glittersprite pet. To learn more about Torchlight III, please visit Torchlight3.com or follow us on Discord, Facebook or Twitter for the latest updates.