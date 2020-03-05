Stardom Returns to Fire Pro Wrestling World

Our very own Chris White rather enjoyed Fire Pro Wrestling World, noting that it’s “the best wrestling game on the market,” which seems especially notable in the wake of WWE 2K20’s woes.

Spike Chunsoft’s take on the genre is still going strong in 2020, bolstered by the latest DLC, which brings 11 of Japan’s leading women’s professional wrestling promotion, Stardom, into Fire Pro Wrestling World.

In the Fire Pro Wrestling World – World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration Part 2 DLC (doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, does it?) players can look forward to bringing these 11 wrestlers into their roster:

Saki Kashima

Tamu Nakano

Saya Iida

Bea Priestley

AZM

Natsuko Tora

Sumire Natsu

Konami

Giulia

Death Yama-san

Saya Kamitani

With the exception of Konami and Bea Priestly, every one of them includes their entrance theme. There are no exceptions when it comes to the signature moves, costumes and voices, though.

Fire Pro Wrestling World is out now on PlayStation 4 and Steam. The World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration Part 2 DLC is also out now on PlayStation 4 (£15.99) and Steam (£15.49).