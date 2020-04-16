16 bit Metroidvania Alwa’s Legacy launches this summer

After a successful retro platformer, the Alwa series continues in a 16 bit Metroidvania Alwa’s Legacy. This summer, PC and Switch owners can continue Zoe’s adventures, thanks to a fully funded Kickstarter.

“Alwa’s Legacy honours the past with it’s 16-bit inspired visuals, whilst offering a thoroughly contemporary take on the metroidvania genre – full of puzzles to solve, dungeons to explore, magical items to acquire and ancient secrets to discover. As players make their way through the adventure, new items and a character upgrade system allow them to craft their own playstyle, centred on an offensive, defensive or explorative character build. The world design is open-ended too, offering players multiple paths to explore at any one time. By mixing beautifully classical pixel art aesthetics with some new visual flourishes such as a realistic lighting system and modern game design principles, Alwa’s Legacy offers a timeless play experience.

After saving Alwa following the events of the first game, Zoe embarks on a quest back home. However, upon waking up it seems she is back at the beginning of her adventure and the world is familiar yet different at the same time. In order to make it back home, she will need to help the inhabitants of this mysterious land and save it yet again from whatever mysterious curse it appears to be under. Zoe must navigate the land of Alwa using her magic staff to solve perilous puzzles and fend off monsters. By upgrading her magic, multiple pathways can be found as you explore the nonlinear interconnected world by summoning blocks to climb on, bubbles to bounce off of, and lightning bolts to attack with. Quick reflexes are needed to traverse challenging rooms while avoiding booby traps and pitfalls. Along her adventure, Zoe will meet all manner of interesting characters, comb through dangerous dungeons, and uncover incredible secrets as she attempts to save the land from extinction.”

As a huge fan of the genre, and after looking at the gorgeous pixel art, I may have to play Alwa’s Legacy later this year.