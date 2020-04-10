Triple rewards available in GTA Online this week

For those looking to sell on the black market, there is the ability to earn twice the amount by taking on any “Smuggler’s Run Sell Mission”. The event is running until 15 April.

J Lager Beer Hat

Daily objectives are paying out extra until 16 April. If you complete a total of 10 daily objectives throughout the week you will get the J Lager Beer hat as a free gift along with an additional GTA $1 million.

Aerial Discounts

To team up with Nervous Ron and peddle your wares on the aerial black market, you’ll need a suitable space for your dealings. All Hangars and associated upgrades can be picked up on discount this week, as well as a couple of flying machines to adorn your new space.

60% Off Hangers, Hangar Modifications & Add-Ons LSIA Hangar A17 LSIA Hangar 1 Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499 Fort Zancudo Hangar 3497 Fort Zancudo Hangar A2 Hangar Styles Lighting Floor Graphics Office Furniture Living Quarters Workshops

50% Off Buzzard Attack Chopper

60% Off P-996 LAZER

Vehicle Discounts

If you prefer to stay grounded, visit Legendary Motorsport to take 50% off two of the most sought-after vehicles in Los Santos:

Principe Deveste Eight – 50% off

Benefactor Schlagen GT – 50% off

Twitch Prime Discounts

Twitch Prime members who link their Twitch Prime and Rockstar Games Social Club accounts will receive 75% off all styles of the Arena Annis ZR380 and MTL Cerberus. To Ensure access to these and future benefits, make sure to visit Twitch Prime and sign up.

A portion of all proceeds from Red Dead Online and GTA Online over April and May 2020 will go toward relief for those affected by COVID-19 – see here for details.