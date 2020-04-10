Triple rewards available in GTA Online this week

It is time to take to the skies in GTA Online with “Stockpile”. Triple rewards are available for those ready and willing to jump into the cockpit, retrieve loot and return it to your team’s base.
If Stockpile isn’t your thing, you can also take part in versus modes like “Air Force Zero”, which is offering 3x GTA$ & RP. Triple rewards are also available for jumping into a Lazer jet and gunning down teams of runners in “Top Fun”.
For those looking to sell on the black market, there is the ability to earn twice the amount by taking on any “Smuggler’s Run Sell Mission”. The event is running until 15 April.
J Lager Beer Hat
Daily objectives are paying out extra until 16 April. If you complete a total of 10 daily objectives throughout the week you will get the J Lager Beer hat as a free gift along with an additional GTA $1 million.
Aerial Discounts
To team up with Nervous Ron and peddle your wares on the aerial black market, you’ll need a suitable space for your dealings. All Hangars and associated upgrades can be picked up on discount this week, as well as a couple of flying machines to adorn your new space.
- 60% Off Hangers, Hangar Modifications & Add-Ons
- LSIA Hangar A17
- LSIA Hangar 1
- Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499
- Fort Zancudo Hangar 3497
- Fort Zancudo Hangar A2
- Hangar Styles
- Lighting
- Floor Graphics
- Office Furniture
- Living Quarters
- Workshops
- 50% Off Buzzard Attack Chopper
- 60% Off P-996 LAZER
Vehicle Discounts
If you prefer to stay grounded, visit Legendary Motorsport to take 50% off two of the most sought-after vehicles in Los Santos:
- Principe Deveste Eight – 50% off
- Benefactor Schlagen GT – 50% off
Twitch Prime Discounts
Twitch Prime members who link their Twitch Prime and Rockstar Games Social Club accounts will receive 75% off all styles of the Arena Annis ZR380 and MTL Cerberus. To Ensure access to these and future benefits, make sure to visit Twitch Prime and sign up.
A portion of all proceeds from Red Dead Online and GTA Online over April and May 2020 will go toward relief for those affected by COVID-19 – see here for details.