GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries is coming this month

Rockstar has announced a release date for GTA Online getting San Andreas Mercenaries, and it’s just a few weeks away. The next free update to GTA Online is coming on June 13th, will add a new mercenary team that’s all about stopping the Merryweather Security gang, and it’ll take you from the streets to the seas, and then to the skies of Los Santos.

The GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries will also add more gameplay updates, including things requests by players like the chance to claim all destroyed vehicles at once from Mors Mutual Insurance, an alternative spring control option (you can now just hold a button to sprint!), and custom description tags for garages. Rockstar says it’ll be releasing more information in the coming weeks, including news on Hangar owner upgrades, the Mammoth Avenger, more vehicles, activities, and special weekly events.

Here’s the official story information from the press release:

It’s no secret Merryweather Security are as corrupt as everyone else in this town — but now there’s talk on the street that these shady contract killers are scaling up and squeezing out any rogue competition across Southern San Andreas. For freelance professionals in the criminal underground, this could be the last straw — it’s time to hit them where it hurts. Take flight alongside a team of elite pilots and ex-military operators to do battle against the monolithic forces of San Andreas’ largest private military in GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries, an action-packed new update spanning the streets, seas, and skies on June 13. Expert aircraft mechanic and ace pilot Charlie Reed is putting together a squadron of proficient aviators and guns-for-hire known only as the Los Santos Angels to take on new lucrative private work, stealing sensitive data from server farms, conducting raids, and dropping explosive payloads on high-value targets across the state. With Charlie’s help, the Mammoth Avenger will become an enhanced aerial command centre equipped with a new Operations Terminal and weapons system upgrades. Plus, you’ll embark upon new ventures running valuable contraband on the ground as well as come across spontaneous opportunities to liberate cash and commodities from lucrative roving targets. Both new and experienced smugglers will also benefit from a range of upgrades for Avenger and Hangar owners, including the ability to store and customize your Avenger from your Hangar, or even store and access your Avenger without owning a Hangar or Facility property. Get ready now: Gear up your team, prep your Hangar facility, set up your Avenger, and sharpen your smuggler skill set for the battle ahead.

GTA Online is out now for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.