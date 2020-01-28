Thank you bonuses are coming to GTA Online and Red Dead Online

GTA Online and Red Dead Online have been around for a little bit now, 6 years and 8 months respectively. In that time there has been a number of things appearing in both online games. From races and heists in GTA Online, to Moonshiners and Bounty Hunters in Red Dead Online. There’s been no shortage of things to do in either.

As a thank you to all players over both Online games, Rockstar is planning a giveaway in the coming weeks.

First up is GTA Online, with 2 million GTA dollars up for grabs. Playing between January 30 and February 5, you’ll be gifted 1 million GTA dollars. The second million will be available if you play between February 6 and February 12. That $2 million could you get a swish new pad. Not bad when all you need to do is log on.

For Red Dead Online, players will get a series of gifts including free access to select roles, special role item giveaways and more. You can also expect the following:

The Gunslinger’s Cache

Playing between January 28 and February 3, you can expect a free Schofield Revolver, Varmint Rifle, and the Devastating Ammo Bundle. The Bundle includes; 100x Split Point Revolver Ammo, 100x High Velocity Pistol Ammo, 100x Express Repeater Ammo, 100x Slug Shotgun Ammo, and 20x Explosive Rifle Ammo.

The Bounty Hunter’s Kit

Playing between February 4 and February 10 you can expect a Free Bounty Hunter license, 25x Bolas, and 25x Tracking Arrows. Not too shabby for some free gifts.

That’s not all for GTA Online as new races are coming in 2020 with all new vehicle types. There are also more updates and surprised planned throughout the year.

Red Dead Online will also see the expansion of Frontier Pursuits with additional roles, new missions and updates throughout 2020.