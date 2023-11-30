Former Rockstar Producer and Writer announces two new universes at Absurd Ventures

You may not be completely familiar with the name Dan Houser, but you’ve definitely played games he work on. As an executive producer and writer on Red Dead Redemption 2, writer on Bully, Midnight Club: Los Angeles, and with credits across games like Red Dead Online, Max Payne 3, LA Noire, and even Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, he’s now started a new entertainment company called Absurd Ventures.

Absurd Ventures’ first announcement is two new IP universes, inn the form of American Caper, and A Better Paradise. The studio says that “Stories and characters from these universes will debut initially as a graphic novel and an audio fiction series, respectively. Both projects are currently in production and slated for release in 2024. Absurd Ventures is also in development on additional stories from these universes for a wide range of formats and platforms”.

“We are excited to introduce these two universes, and their characters and lore,” said Houser, adding “They represent our approach to storytelling and media. These initial releases will allow us to introduce these universes at the same time as we are working on other iterations and expansions. This is just the beginning.”

American Caper “centers on two normal, badly damaged American families in a world of corrupt business, inept politics and bungling crime. American Caper will debut as a graphic novel that is being illustrated by renowned comic book artist Simon Bisley”.

Meanwhile, A Better Paradise “is an existential suspense thriller, set in the near future. A 12-episode audio fiction series based on the A Better Paradise universe is currently in production. Absurd Ventures is partnering with award-winning audio company QCODE Media to co-produce the audio series.

The team said in a press release that it “is in development on a wide range of projects, including animation, video games, graphic novels, audio fiction and more. Absurd Ventures will be sharing more information about American Caper and A Better Paradise in the months ahead on its social media pages and website, where users can register and receive exclusive AV content and updates”.