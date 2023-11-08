GTA 6 officially teased by Rockstar Games

Sam Hauser has released a statement regarding the next Grand Theft Auto, as Rockstar approaches its 25th anniversary. While the statement doesn’t actually claim it’s GTA 6, we only have to wait until early December to see the first trailer for the “next Grand Theft Auto.” After months of speculation, rumours, and unfortunate leaks, one of the leaders in game development will be ready to reveal to the world what’s next for Rockstar Games.

As soon as the trailer drops, we’ll share it with you right here, but for now, here’s the official statement from Sam Hauser:

Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games.

Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about — without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us.

In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution.

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.

Thank you,

Sam Houser