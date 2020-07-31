GTA Online has double awards, discounts and more!

There’s a lot going on for you GTA Online players with double rewards, triple arena points, discounts and more! The best thing to do would be to dive right in and show you what’s going on.

Survival Series

What’s better than taking part in a survival series and showing you can withstand waves of enemies? Probably the double rewards that are on offer. All you need to do is take part and rack up some rewards. Sounds easy enough.

Arena War

The Arena War is doling out some extra rewards this week too. Along with double GTA$ and RP you’ll also get triple the Arena Points for all competitors. No excuse for not giving it a go now I suppose.

To celebrate the Arena War gladiators showing off their Apocalypse Variant on their Arena Contender Vehicles you got an extra reward coming. All competitors can get the Apocalypse Variant for any of their Contender Vehicles at a 50% discount.

On the Podium

The Diamond Casino & Resort has updated their podium and Lucky Wheel with a new vehicle. You now have the chance of winning the Dinka Sugoi, a compact hatchback ready to sensibly tear up the streets.

Discounts

I did mention there were discounts and there is a big list of them.

For Arena War you can find the following:

50% off all Apocalypse Vehicle Upgrade Variants:

Bruiser

Brutus

Cerberus

Deathbike

Dominator

Impaler

Imperator

Issi

Sasquatch

Scarab

Slamvan

ZR380

50% off Arena Workshop

40% off Arena Workshops Customisations and Add-Ons

The following vehicles have been discounted:

RC Bandito – 40% off

Invade and Persuade RC Tank – 40% off

Pegassi Toros – 40% off

Schyster Deviant – 40% off

Principe Deveste Eight – 35% off

And the following weapons are now that little bit cheaper:

Up-n-Atomizer – 35% off

Unholy Hellbringer – 35% off

Widowmaker – 35% off

Twitch Prime Benefits

If you are a Twitch Prime user and have linked it with your Rockstar Games Social Club account then you can expect more bonuses. You can receive GTA$200K for playing any time this week, the first in a new four week set of weekly bonuses. If you play in all four weeks you can make an easy GTA$1M!

On top of that you can kick off your Nightclub business for free with the Vespucci Canals Nightclub. You can also get a discount on a pair of vehicles: 70% off the Pegassi Oppressor flying motorcycle and 80% off the Bravado Verlierer sports car.

PS Plus

Lastly, if you’re a PS Plus member you’ll be able to get some free money. A monthly top up of GTA$1M each month until the launch of GTA Online on PS5. All you need to do is log in and play for a bit. You have until August 5 to claim the July money.