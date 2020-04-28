Wales Interactive bring the horror with Maid of Sker

Wales Interactive has announced that a new first person survival horror is on the way titled Maid of Sker. Wales Interactive have previously brought us the likes of Don’t Knock Twice, The Bunker and The Complex.

Maid of Sker however, takes us to 1898 where we will be making our way through Hotel Sker. This is a no weapon survival horror and you’ll need to keep quiet if you want to survive.

Maid of Sker, written by those that brought us Don’t Knock Twice and SOMA, is based on the Welsh folk story of Elisabeth Williams. The story goes that Elisabeth lost her life in the 1800’s after her dad locked her away to die of heartbreak.

Managing Director of Wales Interactive David Banner stated “We’re so excited to be announcing Maid of Sker. For us at Wales Interactive Maid of Sker is a fantastic chance to share some Welsh heritage with the rest of the gaming world and frighten them all at the same time!”

Maids of Sker will also contain the following spooky, and not so spooky, features:

3D sound-based AI system as the core survival mechanic.

A chilling story inspired by Welsh folklore fusing psychological, gothic and British horror.

Realistic visuals featuring 4k uncapped on PC and enhancements on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.

Re-imagining of famous Welsh hymns Calon Lân (A Pure Heart), Suo-Gân (Welsh Lullaby) and Ar Hyd Y Nos (All Through the Night). Brough to life by the spine-chilling voice of Tia Kalmaru.

To go along with the announcement there’s also a horror filled trailer. You can check that out just below this, but I’d leave the lights on just in case.

If you fancy a scare then PS4, Steam and Xbox players can get their hands on it from June 2020. Switch users will need to wait a little longer as it won’t release on the console until October 2020.