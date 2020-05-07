Bloober Team and Akira Yamaoka unite for The Medium coming to Xbox Series X

It’s time to get creepy on the Series X, as Bloober Team and Akira Yamaoka unite for The Medium. The famous Silent Hill 2 composer will add the Sinister soundtrack, to the game developed by the team behind Blair Witch and Layers of Fear.

“Launching on Xbox Series X and PC in the 2020 Holiday season, The Medium is a tension-fuelled, psychological horror game built around a central motif: how your perspective changes your perception.

Players will find themselves in the body of Marianne, a medium hounded by visions, living and interacting across two worlds: the real, and the spirit world. Nothing is what it seems, everything has another side. As a medium with access to both worlds, you have a wider perspective and can see more clearly that there’s no one simple truth to what others perceive.”