Call of the Sea gets an announcement

Indie game studio Out of the Blue and publisher Raw Fury have announced Call of the Sea. This first-person adventure puzzle game is set in the 1930s around the South Pacific. Call of the Sea introduces Norah, a woman on a search for her missing husband.

Traversing through a strange island paradise will bring you up against puzzles and clues to lead you to the fate of your husband.

Call of the Sea will also feature the following:

A vibrant tropical island, modelled in Unreal Engine 4, with plenty of lost ruins and occult mysteries to discover

A story-driven adventure filled to the brim with suspense, emotion and a touch of surrealism

Plenty of clues and puzzles to solve to uncover the mystery of what happened to Norah’s husband

Experience an emotional character study of a woman on a journey of self-discovery. Norah is also fully voiced by Cissy Jones from Firewatch and The Walking Dead: Season 1 fame

There’s no solid release date but it will launch on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X in late 2020. Call of the Sea will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Onto the important part, the trailer. Enjoy.