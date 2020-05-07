0 comments

Call of the Sea gets an announcement

by on May 7, 2020
Call of the Sea
 

Indie game studio Out of the Blue and publisher Raw Fury have announced Call of the Sea. This first-person adventure puzzle game is set in the 1930s around the South Pacific. Call of the Sea introduces Norah, a woman on a search for her missing husband.

Traversing through a strange island paradise will bring you up against puzzles and clues to lead you to the fate of your husband.

Call of the Sea will also feature the following:

  • A vibrant tropical island, modelled in Unreal Engine 4, with plenty of lost ruins and occult mysteries to discover
  • A story-driven adventure filled to the brim with suspense, emotion and a touch of surrealism
  • Plenty of clues and puzzles to solve to uncover the mystery of what happened to Norah’s husband
  • Experience an emotional character study of a woman on a journey of self-discovery. Norah is also fully voiced by Cissy Jones from Firewatch and The Walking Dead: Season 1 fame

There’s no solid release date but it will launch on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X in late 2020. Call of the Sea will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Onto the important part, the trailer. Enjoy.

News

Call of the SeaOut of the BlueRaw Furyxbox game passXbox Onexbox series x

Mick Doherty