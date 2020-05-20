Kerbal Space Program 2 delayed until 2021

Today, the development team behind Kerbal Space Program 2 have announced via Twitter the space simulation follow-up will now be released in 2021.

In their statement, the KSP2 team said, “due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we’re facing many unique challenges that require more time to safely iterate, create, test, and make KSP2 as great as it can be. We understand this isn’t the news you were hoping to see, but ultimately we need to make the best decision for the development of Kerbal Space Program 2.”

It’s clear the team are frustrated, and like many developers, they’re feeling the strain due to the global pandemic. We wish them all the best as they continue to work on their new game.